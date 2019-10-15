+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The call will follow the company's release of earnings at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 22. Individuals wishing to participate can dial (800) 894-5910 (USA) and (785) 424-1052 (International) – access code STCQ319. The conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2019 until midnight on October 30, 2019 by dialing (800) 688-4915 (USA) or (402) 220-1319 (International). Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through STC's Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html.

Stewart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stewart Information Services Co)

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-3rd-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300938159.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

