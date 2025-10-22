Stewart Information Services Aktie 973999 / US8603721015
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
22.10.2025 22:57:04
Stewart Information Services Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $44.26 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $30.10 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $46.7 million or $1.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $796.92 million from $667.94 million last year.
Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $44.26 Mln. vs. $30.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $796.92 Mln vs. $667.94 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Stewart Information Services Corp.
|
22.07.25
|Ausblick: Stewart Information Services gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.25