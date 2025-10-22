Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Stewart Information Services Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.26 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $30.10 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $46.7 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $796.92 million from $667.94 million last year.

Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.26 Mln. vs. $30.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $796.92 Mln vs. $667.94 Mln last year.