Stewart Information Services Aktie 973999 / US8603721015
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22.04.2026 22:35:59
Stewart Information Services Corp Announces Rise In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $16.96 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $3.07 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.1 million or $0.78 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $781.30 million from $611.98 million last year.
Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $16.96 Mln. vs. $3.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $781.30 Mln vs. $611.98 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Stewart Information Services Corp.
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: Stewart Information Services stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Ausblick: Stewart Information Services präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)