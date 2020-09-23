Steward Partners Named to Inc. 5000 for the Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that the firm has been included in the annual Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row, ranking 1127 in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list presents a unique overview of independent businesses to watch in a variety of industries, which are often considered the most dynamic segment of the American economy.

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized in the Inc. 5000, something that we feel reflects all the work our team does to make this firm the great place that it is," said Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' President and Chief Operating Officer. "Providing advisors with the tools and support they need to best serve their clients is a core value of the firm, and we couldn't be happier that more people continue to see the value in our partnership."

Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing businesses based on their three-year revenue growth. Companies must be privately held and U.S.-based for consideration. Steward Partners was ranked 1127th on the list with three-year revenue growth of 402%, placing the firm among the top 25% of the full Inc. 5000 list.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The 2020 ranking of Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list is based on the percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period, 2016 to 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be a U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent as of December 31, 2019 - not subsidiaries or division of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2016 was $100,000, the minimum revenue required for 2019 was $2,000,000. Inc. Magazine reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. This award is bestowed by an independent third party not affiliated with Raymond James. Raymond James has not paid a fee in exchange for this award. However, the applicant does pay a $245 application fee in order to apply for the award. The application fee helps to cover some of the cost to Inc. Magazine associated with running the program. This recognition is not indicative of future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

