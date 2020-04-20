20.04.2020 10:00:00

Steven J. Crawford Joins MBS Advisors

FLORENCE, Mass., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Advisors welcomes plastics industry veteran Steven J. Crawford to the team. He is joining the firm's investment banking and M&A advisory practice as Director of Business Development.

Crawford began his plastics career at a family-run injection molding business in 1984 and started Precision Injection Molding Company (PIMCO) in 1992. PIMCO catered to a diverse customer base that made parts for the medical, telecommunications, consumer durable, and light industrial markets. With Crawford overseeing operations and sales, PIMCO grew to be a very successful molding company. In February of 2019, Crawford sold PIMCO to Westfall Technik. MBS represented PIMCO and worked very closely with Steve throughout the course of the transaction.

Including founder and plastics industry veteran Terry Minnick, MBS has former injection molding company owners/leaders at many key positions within the investment banking practice. The firm has always leveraged real-world industry experience to help guide and advise clients. Crawford, with his 35-year career in injection molding, will fit perfectly with this model. Steve Crawford is a resident of Southern California and will be focusing on business development in the Western United States.

MBS Advisors provides investment banking, M&A advisory, recruiting, and specialty consulting services for injection molders, plastics processors, and other engineered component manufacturers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

mbsadvisors.com

Contact Information
Contact: April Miles, Marketing Manager
Phone: 413.341.3050
Email: april@mbsadvisors.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-j-crawford-joins-mbs-advisors-301042458.html

SOURCE MBS Advisors

