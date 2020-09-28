Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly serving San Diego, California since 1980, Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C. prides itself on its tenacity and awareness to their clients' needs. The law firm specializes in Business Litigation Matters, Real Estate and Trust Matters, and Employment Law, as well as offer services in contract review, preparation and negotiation, litigation in state or federal court, patent, copyright and trademark disputes, lease review, and creation, limited partnership contracts, turnarounds, financial and tax issues, damage control, reputation management and more. With a team of lawyers dedicated to quality customer service, the firm ensures that its clients' needs are met diligently and promptly.

Having led an impressive legal career for 45 years, Attorney Steven H. Wilhelm is a renowned expert in the field of Business Law. As a Consumer Attorney of San Diego, also known as San Diego's most trusted business advisor, Mr. Wilhelm specializes in several facets of law. Throughout his career, Wilhelm has held many prestigious roles. Having had extensive courtroom experience in his previous roles, Wilhelm has served as a legal advisor and litigator on matters ranging from the formation of corporations to employment law issues and resolution. Additionally, he utilizes his experience in lease review and creation, stock option plans, and other employee incentive programs.

Prior to establishing the firm of Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C, Mr. Wilhelm excelled in various legal positions. He was a law clerk to the Honorable Howard B. Turrentine, Judge of the U.S. District Court, Southern California District in San Diego from 1974 through 1975. Thereafter Mr. Wilhelm was the eleventh lawyer in what was then a rapidly expanding Wall Street type law firm known as Sullivan, Jones & Archer (subsequently the firm has splintered into approximately 10 different law firms in San Diego) with a primary focus in complex securities fraud litigation and antitrust litigation. In late 1976, Mr. Wilhelm took a sabbatical to Kansas to obtain his license to practice law in Kansas. Upon his return from sabbatical, Mr. Wilhelm handled the complex civil litigation for St. John, Debusschere, Wilhelm & Daley as well as establishing the infrastructure for the business and business litigation section of the firm. In 1980, Mr. Wilhelm joined Herbert R. Schultze (now senior patent counsel with Agilent Technologies, an affiliate of Hewlett Packard) in the practice of law under the name of Wilhelm & Schultze, in Rancho Santa Fe and San Diego from January of 1980 through December of 1983. From January 1984 to present, Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C. has maintained in the downtown San Diego area. The size has varied from 1 to 5 attorneys and the firm now consists of Mr. Wilhelm and his legal assistant. On complex matters, Mr. Wilhelm utilizes joint venture partnerships with other local firms depending upon the magnitude of the project.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in business law, Mr. Wilhelm maintains active memberships with several organizations including the California Bar Association and Kansas State Bar.

