Steven Gross Named Chief Marketing Officer for University of Phoenix

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exhaustive national search, University of Phoenix has named Steven Gross as Chief Marketing Officer. Gross will be responsible for the University's strategic marketing, advertising and communications activities, including brand development, performance marketing, national and regional advertising, digital and social media, strategic communications and alumni relations, among other responsibilities. Gross joined the University in July as interim CMO.

"Steve is an accomplished marketer and business leader with an impressive depth of expertise that will serve this role and the University very well," said President Peter Cohen. He has been an outstanding addition to our leadership team, and a true service leader who is passionate about our mission to serve the underserved adult learner. We are thrilled he will be continuing his impact in a permanent capacity."

Before joining the University, Gross was chief executive officer of Calvert Education, which supports virtual learning worldwide through a digital curriculum experience. Prior to that he was senior vice president of global marketing for Pearson, a global education content, service and resource producer. Before Pearson, Gross worked in advancing marketing leadership roles for LexisNexis and PepsiCo. His MBA in marketing and finance is from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. His bachelor's is in political science and economics from the State University of New York at Albany.

In this role, Gross said he will focus on expanding performance marketing efforts, introducing new analytics platforms and dashboards. He also plans to put more emphasis on content marketing to reach core audiences and execute greater earned and owned media strategies to strengthen the University's position as a thought leader. Gross will oversee agencies supporting the University's marketing and public relations initiatives, including Edelman and the Omnicom network of firms including OMD, TBWA/Chiat/Day and Rapp.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-gross-named-chief-marketing-officer-for-university-of-phoenix-300977326.html

SOURCE University of Phoenix