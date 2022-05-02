Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
03.05.2022 00:08:00

Steve Wermuth joins Link-age as Vice President of Strategic Innovation

, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age today announced that Steve Wermuth, Partner at Strategic Health Care, will join Link-age effective today as Vice President of Strategic Innovation. Wermuth leaves Strategic Health Care to join Link-age after a four-decade long career in public policy, health care, and senior living.

(PRNewsfoto/Link-age)

"I am excited to join this successful team, which provides important services to long-term care providers," said Wermuth. "Health care is changing and Link-age's ability to introduce providers to innovations and processes to improve their business functions as well as health outcomes for those they serve will be vital." 

Link-age is a union of three interconnected companies that serve the senior living space through its group purchasing organization, market intelligence capabilities, and growth-oriented innovation funds. Through its partnership with investment bank Ziegler, Link-age is focused on growing technology, tech-enabled services, and emerging care delivery models in the post-acute and aging markets.

"Steve's extensive health care and public policy background along with his deep understanding of industry trends make him a perfect fit as our Vice President of Strategic Innovation," said Scott Collins, Chairman and CEO of Link-age. "In this role, Steve will be directly involved in helping Link-age develop and launch innovative new companies that directly address the most critical challenges facing healthcare providers across the continuum."

Prior to joining Strategic Health Care as Partner and managing clients within the health care sector, Wermuth served as Chief Operating Officer at the Ohio Department of Health, overseeing over 120 programs and managing the government affairs staff at the department. Wermuth also served as interim President & CEO for LeadingAge Ohio from 2012-2013 through a transitional period.

Wermuth's background includes nearly 40 years of experience in health care, including 15 years serving as health commissioner in both Tuscarawas and Clark counties. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati in Community Health Education, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Kent State University.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 850 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

Media Contact: 
Patrick Schwartz - 330.933.9825

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-wermuth-joins-link-age-as-vice-president-of-strategic-innovation-301537795.html

SOURCE Link-age

