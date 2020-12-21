Steve Francis Announces Ownership of New Houston-Based TBL Team

HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Retired NBA All Star, Steve Francis, has been awarded the ownership of the newest team to enter into The Basketball League ( https://thebasketballleague.net/ ), The Houston Push!

Evelyn Magley, TBL's CEO, had this to say on the big news today: "This is a very big deal for TBL not just because Steve was a high profile player but his heart to impact people is bigger than anything he could possibly accomplish on a basketball court. Having him as a part of TBL family will be beneficial for all of us for a long time to come. Adding a team in Houston is a great fit in our existing footprint of teams."

The Houston Push are the 21st new team to join the 4th year league, which is known as a showcase league seeing over 50% of all participants going on to play in other leagues around the world.

In a statement to the media, Francis said, "I am excited to be a part of a league that has as its core vision, to help the players and impact the community. After I retired I chose to make my home in Houston and this allows me to give back to a market I care about. I named the team the "Push", because life experiences and lessons have taught me to keep pushing through barriers and to those glass ceilings. I want to teach and encourage our young men that when faced with obstacles, you have to "PUSH" through them and not let anything stop you from progressing forward. Get ready Houston!"

The team will work closely with Francis' non-profit, The Steve Francis Foundation - http://www.stevefrancisfoundation.com - who have been a stable in the Houston community for many years, to help not only empower its upcoming roster of players, but to find ways to give-back to Houston.

The Houston Push will unveil their new logo and jersey design in the new year, with open tryouts in January too. The TBL is set to begin its upcoming season on April 8th 2021.

For further information or media inquires:Zack Teperman - ZTPR - zack@ztpr.net

