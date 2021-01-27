SMI 10’904 -0.6%  SPI 13’537 -0.6%  Dow 30’358 -1.9%  DAX 13’620 -1.8%  Euro 1.0760 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’536 -1.6%  Gold 1’841 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27’483 -4.8%  Dollar 0.8891 0.2%  Öl 55.6 -0.9% 
Sterne Kessler Publishes New Report "Federal Circuit Appeals from the PTAB and ITC: Summaries of Key 2020 Decisions"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is pleased to release Federal Circuit Appeals from the PTAB and ITC: Summaries of Key 2020 Decisions. The fourth annual report provides insights into last year's significant rulings in appeals from the United States Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). The report editors are Directors Michael Joffre, Ph.D., and Jon E. Wright, who also serves as an author.  Joining Wright as authors are: Directors Dallin Glenn, William H. Milliken, Pauline M. Pelletier, R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D., and Deirdre M. Wells; Counsel Kristina Caggiano Kelly and Anna G. Phillips; and Associate Kathleen Wills.

Last year, the global COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for American courts. By making several changes, however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was able to largely continue its operations. The most visible of these changes was that the Court began to hear all arguments telephonically, with some early denials of at least some parties' requests for an oral hearing. Another less visible shift was that the Court issued summary affirmances in cases in which there was no oral argument.

An examination and analysis of these trends and a wide range of topics, including: Arthrex, standing, real-party-in-interest, estoppels, scope of judicial review, and waiver are addressed in the report. Also, for the first time, the editors expanded coverage beyond appeals from the PTAB to include appeals from the ITC.

The full publication, Federal Circuit Appeals from the PTAB and ITC: Summaries of Key 2020 Decisions, and the individual articles are available on the firm's website here in HTML and PDF formats. In the coming months, the firm will issue a companion report focused on cases adjudicated before the PTAB in 2020.

About Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox
Based in Washington, D.C. and renowned for more than four decades for dedication to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is one of the most highly regarded intellectual property specialty law firms in the world. Its team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of IP law tackling innovations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm's practitioners hold over 50 masters and over 50 doctorate degrees in science or engineering and represent Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, start-ups, inventors, venture capital firms, and universities in a client service driven environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating. Visit the firm online at sternekessler.com.

