Sterling Valuation Group Opens First Overseas Office in Hong Kong

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Valuation Group, a pioneer in providing valuation of alternative assets, is pleased to announce the opening of its first overseas office in Hong Kong.

Sterling provides independent portfolio valuation services to hedge funds, private equity firms, banks, and other financial institutions covering a broad range of industries. Sterling's experience covers both outbound investments by U.S.-based funds into Asia and investments by funds based in Asia, with the investments principally in China, Macau, Korea, India, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Sterling has a reputation throughout the industry for accuracy and independence and, after operating in Hong Kong for more than ten years, sees this move as the beginning of its Asia expansion. It hopes to build up the office over time.

"A significant part of our business is originating out of Hong Kong, and we decided this was an important next step for us, to help better serve our clients valuing a wide range of investments including private credit, private equity and special situations involving acquisitions, recapitalizations or restructurings throughout Asia and Australasia," said Sterling CEO Murray Grenville.

The office is located in the Taikoo Place building complex in Hong Kong's Quarry Bay at: Sterling Valuation Group, Inc., 23/F One Taikoo Place, 979 King's Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, +852 5804 6015.

About Sterling Valuation Group:

Sterling offers a commercial perspective in the valuation of alternative assets covering major geographic markets worldwide. Sterling provides independent and transparent valuation services free from conflicts of interest. The company was founded in 2005 by CEO Murray Grenville, a Certified Public Accountant who has more than 30 years of valuation experience.

Media Contact:

Isaac Benjamin, PRCG|Haggerty

ibenjamin@prcg.com

(212) 683-8100

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974405/Sterling_Valuation_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterling Valuation Group