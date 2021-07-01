Sterling Organization Adds to Management Team of Newly Formed Subsidiary Sterling Logistics Properties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, is pleased to welcome John Miller-Simard to its team as Managing Director of Logistics for its newly formed subsidiary Sterling Logistics Properties ("SLP").

"We are thrilled to be welcoming John to our leadership team," said Joe Dykstra, President of Sterling Logistics Properties. "We believe that John is an exceptional hire and a great fit for this role. He brings with him tremendous and unique experiences, along with strong relationships, from his previous tenure at Amazon Logistics. We have set a strong foundation for Sterling Logistics, and I am confident that John will be an integral part of helping us execute on our strategic vision moving forward," added Joe Dykstra.

Prior to joining Sterling, Mr. Miller-Simard worked in entitlement, site selection, and finance roles at Amazon Logistics. In his five years at Amazon, he selected dozens of locations and managed entitlements for 85+ delivery stations. Prior to Amazon, he served as a financial analyst at Boeing.

"I am honored to join the Sterling Organization as Managing Director of Logistics for Sterling Logistics Properties. I strongly believe in this organization, the vision and the business plan that is being executed for the logistics platform. I believe my experience will provide a fresh perspective and prove beneficial in strengthening the platform in pursuit of meeting the firm's goals of exceeding our Investor Partners expectations," said John Miller-Simard.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm whose national platform is focused on investing in consumer-centric real estate assets that serve the LAST HOUR® function within the retail supply chain. Sterling Organization's LAST HOUR® is a combination of services which includes the investment in, planning for, development of, and/or operation of real estate assets and physical networks that include shopping centers, other traditional brick and mortar retail properties, Neighborhood Fulfillment Centers™, micro-fulfillment centers, logistics facilities and urban distribution centers that focus on and enable the efficient and rapid inventorying and distribution of consumer products to the ultimate customer resulting from their location or proximity to the population base they serve. From coast to coast, the West Palm Beach, FL based firm, and its principals, own more than 12 million square feet of real estate approaching $2.2 billion in value.

John Miller-Simard

John Miller-Simard, Managing Director of Sterling Logistics Properties

