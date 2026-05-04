Sterling Construction Company Aktie 1327127 / US8592411016
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04.05.2026 23:31:43
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Q1 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $95.969 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $39.477 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.338 million or $3.59 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 91.6% to $825.675 million from $430.949 million last year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $95.969 Mln. vs. $39.477 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.09 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $825.675 Mln vs. $430.949 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Sterling Construction Company Inc.
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Sterling Construction Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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