Sterling Healthcare Services announces the launch of CDS-20, their COVID-19 governance service

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sterling Healthcare has launched its Coronavirus Governance Service (CDS-20). CDS-20 is a cloud-based analytics service that fulfills the needs of hospitals and other provider groups who will integrate COVID-19 financial reporting, auditing, analytics, and continuity capabilities into a compliance-based framework.

In an urgent response to the coronavirus pandemic and CMS's new COVID-19 codes, Sterling Healthcare addresses an issue that could inhibit the correct diagnosis and procedure claims reporting. Sterling Healthcare empowers provider groups to mitigate claim denials while facilitating accurate clinical documentation, coding, and optimized financial and treatment protocols.

"Sterling's Center of Excellence is leading the market by deploying the latest COVID-19 codes into Sterling's analytics services," said David Osborn, Sterling HCS' Managing Director, and Healthcare Practice Leader.

Osborn shared, "Industry thought-leaders must take action to assist our healthcare providers, citizens, and the government to utilize all the necessary assets to curb COVID-19 and future outbreaks."

Sterling Healthcare's solution deploys a unique COVID-19 Continuity Plan encompassing both subject matter experts and cloud-based encrypted services. Additionally, providing accurate and secure insights is critical to avoid denials and coding errors typical in a fast-paced healthcare environment."

About Sterling Healthcare Services

For the past twenty years, Sterling Healthcare Services, headquartered in Louisville, KY, has provided cloud-based financial and clinical optimization services to hospitals, specialty providers, and managed care organizations. Sterling is a subsidiary of Elico, a 60-year-old global biomedical device manufacturer. Together, we continuously improve our capabilities in our Center of Excellence to enhance the quality of healthcare.

For additional information, see: SterlingHCS.com or contact Public Relations Agency, MindFlash International Inc at 1.800.430.8754

SOURCE Sterling HCS