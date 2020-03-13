13.03.2020 16:00:00

Sterling Healthcare Services announces the launch of CDS-20, their COVID-19 governance service

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sterling Healthcare has launched its Coronavirus Governance Service (CDS-20). CDS-20 is a cloud-based analytics service that fulfills the needs of hospitals and other provider groups who will integrate COVID-19 financial reporting, auditing, analytics, and continuity capabilities into a compliance-based framework.

In an urgent response to the coronavirus pandemic and CMS's new COVID-19 codes, Sterling Healthcare addresses an issue that could inhibit the correct diagnosis and procedure claims reporting. Sterling Healthcare empowers provider groups to mitigate claim denials while facilitating accurate clinical documentation, coding, and optimized financial and treatment protocols.

"Sterling's Center of Excellence is leading the market by deploying the latest COVID-19 codes into Sterling's analytics services," said David Osborn, Sterling HCS' Managing Director, and Healthcare Practice Leader.

Osborn shared, "Industry thought-leaders must take action to assist our healthcare providers, citizens, and the government to utilize all the necessary assets to curb COVID-19 and future outbreaks."

Sterling Healthcare's solution deploys a unique COVID-19 Continuity Plan encompassing both subject matter experts and cloud-based encrypted services. Additionally, providing accurate and secure insights is critical to avoid denials and coding errors typical in a fast-paced healthcare environment."

About Sterling Healthcare Services

For the past twenty years, Sterling Healthcare Services, headquartered in Louisville, KY, has provided cloud-based financial and clinical optimization services to hospitals, specialty providers, and managed care organizations. Sterling is a subsidiary of Elico, a 60-year-old global biomedical device manufacturer. Together, we continuously improve our capabilities in our Center of Excellence to enhance the quality of healthcare.

For additional information, see: SterlingHCS.com or contact Public Relations Agency, MindFlash International Inc at 1.800.430.8754

 

SOURCE Sterling HCS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:36
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
10:00
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
09:33
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
06:50
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert zweistellig
SMI kurzzeitig über 9'000-Punkten -- DAX wagt Erholungsversuch -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit besten Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19
Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten
u-blox weist leicht tieferen Umsatz aus und deutlich kleineren Gewinn - Aktie bricht ein
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kurzzeitig über 9'000-Punkten -- DAX wagt Erholungsversuch -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB