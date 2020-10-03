03.10.2020 00:37:00

SteriClair Distributor, Overland Ventures Inc., Deploys Breakthrough UV-C Air Sanitizer At La Carreta Restaurant To Improve Restaurant Air Safety

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Ventures Inc., North American distributor of SteriClair and Valls Group Inc., owners of both Versailles and La Carreta restaurants, announced today that they will deploy SteriClair's breakthrough UV-C air sanitization devices, intended for use within restaurants and commercial spaces, to enhance the safety of employees and customers. The devices will first be deployed at La Carreta's Pembroke Pines location.

SteriClair products clean the air to lower the contamination risk posed by airborne pathogens and viruses, a critical process vital for restaurants as they navigate the current global health crisis.

Overland Ventures Inc. is currently working with municipalities and business communities across the US to prioritize the use of its UV-C powered air sanitizer to accelerate the opening of restaurants, businesses and schools in a safer manner. SteriClair's form factors include designs for elevators, buses, trains, and ride-share use cases.

SteriClair's patented UV-C technology is safe and proven effective in all environment types. UV-C disinfection is a reliable and environmentally-friendly method of air sanitization, eliminating the need for harsh or potentially dangerous chemicals. Microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and mold cannot become resistant to UV radiation, ensuring their destruction.

SteriClair works by intaking air through a replaceable dust filter that protects the internal components, increasing device longevity and efficacy. Trapped by a patented optical labyrinth, the air is then exposed to 12 J/ft2 of UV-C radiation doses, further concentrated by an array of optical aluminum mirrors. The UV-C radiation effectively inactivates microorganisms regardless of taxonomic classification, rendering them harmless. The sanitized air is then forced out of the device and recirculated into the room.

SteriClair has conducted independent third-party testing with internationally recognized universities and institutions dedicated to the study of biology, micro-organisms, diseases, and vaccines. The SteriClair device presents all the advantages of the high germicidal efficacy of UV radiation with complete safety, representing a unique tool for preventing airborne infections as published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.

About Overland Ventures, Inc.
Overland Ventures Inc. partners with innovative technology companies to develop, incubate and distribute technology products. Overland Ventures Inc. has formed an exclusive distribution partnership with ECS, SLR Slareno, the developer of SteriClair products. Overland Ventures Inc. and ECS are committed to providing clean air across the globe through continuous innovation and development of SteriClair technology.

About Valls Group Inc.
Valls Group Inc. is a South Florida based organization involved in the ownership and management of restaurants since 1971. At present the Valls family businesses include Versailles, multiple locations of La Carreta Restaurant chain, Casa Juancho, and various businesses at the Miami International Airport.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Overland Ventures Inc.
Marlon A. Cox
786-529-0951
www.overlandventures.inc
marlon@overlandventuresinc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stericlair-distributor-overland-ventures-inc-deploys-breakthrough-uv-c-air-sanitizer-at-la-carreta-restaurant-to-improve-restaurant-air-safety-301145104.html

SOURCE Overland Ventures, Inc.

Trump mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones niedriger -- SMI geht leicht über Vortagesschluss ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger in den USA vorsichtig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne vom Vortag Verluste.

