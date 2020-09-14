14.09.2020 22:15:00

Steraligner cleaning solution is partnering with Invisalign to enhance the Invisalign patient treatment experience

JOLIET, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steraligner® today announced a partnership with Invisalign® clear aligners, an Align Technology Inc. company. This agreement will see addition of the Steraligner cleaning system to the Invisalign Doctor Site web store and to InvisalignAccessories.com.

Dr. Sam Daher, Co-Founder and President of Steraligner, remarked on his excitement regarding the partnership with Invisalign, saying, "Steraligner is thrilled to be partnering with such an exceptional company. The best clear aligner in the industry deserves the best care possible, and Steraligner's aligner-cleaning solution is the perfect complementary product to Invisalign's superior clear aligners." Daher continued, "Wearing your aligners 20 or more hours every day naturally creates a build-up of plaque and bacteria that are present in the mouth. I wanted to go beyond simple cleaning to develop the most effective cleaning approach possible to help my patients maintain great hygiene and get that new aligner look and feel every day. After numerous rounds of development and laboratory testing, we achieved that with Steraligner, and I'm thrilled to make it available to Invisalign providers and their patients through these Invisalign resource sites."

Dr. Lawrence Hier, Co-Founder and CEO of Steraligner, echoed Daher's comments, saying, "Steraligner and Invisalign's partnership marks a tremendous milestone in the aligner space. Patients will now have access to the best aligner and aligner cleaning technology in the industry from the same place."

About Steraligner
Developed by world-renowned orthodontists Dr. Sam Daher and Dr. Lawrence Hier, Steraligner is the dental industry's most efficient and effective clear aligner and oral device cleanser. Steraligner is designed as a total solution for keeping your aligners clean and fresh in the easiest and simplest way. The product has been tested and approved by thousands of dental professionals worldwide. Since the launch of the original Steraligner cleaning solution, Steraligner has added Sterasmile, an innovative on-the-go version of the marquee aligner cleaner, to the product line. Used in tandem, Steraligner's products ensure that dental patients never have to deal with dirty aligners ever again.

For more information about Steraligner, visit https://steraligner.com/. 

Steraligner Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steraligner-cleaning-solution-is-partnering-with-invisalign-to-enhance-the-invisalign-patient-treatment-experience-301130170.html

SOURCE Steraligner

