Stephanie Chavez Earns EXHIBITOR's Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning, trade show and experiential design firm, and Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced that Stephanie Chavez has joined the ranks of the trade show industry's top talent by earning EXHIBITOR's Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) credentials.

The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing (http://www.ctsm.com). Chavez will be recognized at the annual CTSM graduate awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE in 2020.

Chavez, who serves as the Director of Marketing for The Trade Group in Dallas, successfully completed a multitude of CTSM classes classes over the past three years, a 250-question exam and a 124-page thesis (portfolio) in order to achieve certification. She is also one of the few CTSM graduates who work for a supplier (only 10 percent of CTSM designees are employed by suppliers).

According to Malcolm Gilvar, Executive Vice President at The Trade Group, "I am always amazed at what Stephanie is able to accomplish. She runs marketing for three companies, yet she still has the desire and dedication to complete her CTSM. Certainly, the knowledge she has gained through this process will significantly impact the quality and scope of The Trade Group's offerings."

For Chavez, who also leads marketing efforts for The Trade Group's sister companies Event Architecture and Abacus3, earning the CTSM designation was well worth her time and efforts. As she explains, "I am a firm believer that learning should never end. I also enjoy sharing what I learn with coworkers, clients and the students I teach at Texas Woman's University, the University of North Texas and elsewhere. The CTSM designation I've earned through EXHIBITOR Media Group and Northern Illinois University is something I will always treasure."

About EXHIBITORLIVE

EXHIBITORLIVE, the Conference for Best Practices in Trade Shows and Events, will be held March 29 - April 2, 2020, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, go to http://www.exhibitorlive.com.

About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is an award winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm, specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.

About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the industry's top-rated conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. (http://www.ExhibitorOnline.com) Follow EXHIBITOR on Facebook, Twitter (@EXHIBITOR) and join EXHIBITOR's LinkedIn discussion group.

SOURCE The Trade Group