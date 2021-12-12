SMI 12’598 -0.1%  SPI 16’093 -0.1%  Dow 35’971 0.6%  DAX 15’623 -0.1%  Euro 1.0420 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’199 -0.2%  Gold 1’783 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’913 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.4%  Öl 75.3 1.7% 

13.12.2021 00:00:00

StemiRNA Therapeutics appoints Dr. Jack Hu as Chief Financial Officer

SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemiRNA, a leader in research and development of mRNA therapeutics, welcomes Dr. Jack Hu as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Hu brings nearly two decades of experience in healthcare investment research, financial management and corporate strategy. Dr. Hu started his career in US Pharmaceutical industry and then moved on to Wall Street to cover US biotechnology stocks at Sellside banks, later he also ran book at buyside. Subsequently, Dr. Hu served as the Managing Director and Head of APAC Healthcare Research at Deutsche Bank, where he covered Asia/China healthcare. He was ranked No.1 for All-China healthcare research by Institutional Investor Magazine from 2015 to 2017 at StemiRNA, Dr. Hu will oversee finance management and investor relations while providing support to the company's overall strategy planning and corporate development.  

"We are thrilled to have Jack join the team and bring his industry expertise and insights to our fast-growing platform", said Dr. Hangwen Li, Chairman and CEO of StemiRNA Therapeutics, "Jack excels in strategic planning and execution of portfolio management, on top of a proven track record in the capital market and investment community. We are excited to work as a team to build corporate partnerships and our strategic financial capabilities. As CFO, his leadership, expertise and network are instrumental to assist us in building a global mRNA therapeutic company."

"I am humbled and excited to join Hangwen and the talented leadership team, as StemiRNA emerges as a disruptive mRNA platform company with a broad pipeline." Commented Dr. Jack Hu, "I look forward to working with this dedicated team to create value for shareholders."

About StemiRNA Therapeutics

StemiRNA therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA biopharmaceutical company located in Shanghai, Beijing and Boston. With a proprietary LPP delivery system, the company has developed a broad portfolio of novel mRNA based vaccines and therapeutics with focuses on infectious disease and oncology. The company's lead product candidate, mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, is in clinical stage in multiple countries. StemiRNA also developed in-house CMC and manufacturing capabilities and advanced capacity in Shanghai.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemirna-therapeutics-appoints-dr-jack-hu-as-chief-financial-officer-301442676.html

SOURCE StemiRNA Therapeutics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen 

Casinos an der Börse? Heute zu Gast ist Björn Zern, Gründungsmitglied und CEO der schweizeraktien.net AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wirft Björn Zern einen Blick auf die 21 konzessionierten Casinos der Schweiz. Wie steht es um diese, besonders im Zeitalter der Pandemie? Wieviel Casinos sind von diesen bereits handelbar und wie zukunftsfähig ist das Online Casino?

Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10.12.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.12.21 Oracle erhöht Ziele
10.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla, Volkswagen
10.12.21 War der SMI zu stürmisch?
10.12.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank unter Druck
10.12.21 Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen | BX Swiss TV
10.12.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur zum 10er-EMA
09.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Dufry AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio: Omikron-Variante könnte positiv für Aktienmarkt werden - Bargeld kein sicheres Anlagegut
Morgan Stanley baut Bitcoin-Bestände enorm aus
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse will offenbar Zugang zu Mobiltelefonen ihrer Mitarbeitenden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Jim Cramer: Kurse könnten erst nochmal fallen bevor es zur Jahresendrally kommt
Darum wendet sich Palantir nun dem Kryptomarkt zu
Roche-Aktie: Roche-Immuntherapie Mosunetuzumab zeigt gute Ansprechraten bei Lymphdrüsen-Krebs
Nach Omikron-Crash: Morgan Stanley reduziert Ölpreis-Prognose für das erste Quartal 2022 drastisch
S&P nimmt Türkei-Rating für Ausblick auf negativ zurück
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Seine wichtigsten Karriere-Tipps

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit