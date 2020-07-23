+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 01:33:00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, July 31, 2020, before the market opens.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Central Daylight Time.  The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-353-6461 (domestic).  Use passcode 6250711.  Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, August 8, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 6250711. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the Stellus Capital Investment Corporation link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-capital-investment-corporation-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-hold-conference-call-301098423.html

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

