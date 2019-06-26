26.06.2019 23:34:00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting To July 22, 2019

HOUSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced today the postponement of the Company's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders in order to solicit additional proxies for such meeting. The annual meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) and will be postponed to Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). The location of the annual meeting will be the Company's headquarters at 4400 Post Oak Parkway, Suite 2200, Houston, Texas 77027.

Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)

No changes have been made to the record date or the proposals to be brought before the annual meeting, which are presented in the proxy statement and related materials that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 17, 2019 and previously mailed to stockholders of record as of April 5, 2019.

Eligible stockholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote by completing and returning proxy cards by mail. Stockholders who do not have a proxy card should contact their brokerage firm to request a replacement. 

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public Investors" link.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-capital-investment-corporation-announces-postponement-of-annual-meeting-to-july-22-2019-300875775.html

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
13:00
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
11:52
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
10:31
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
09:42
SMI-Anleger im Standby-Modus
06:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt? / Julius Bär – Die Käufer müssen nun am Ball bleiben
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Überbewertet? Goldman Sachs rät von bestimmten Tech-Aktien die Finger zu lassen
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Woher kommt der Hype um Wasserstoffaktien wie NEL, ITM Power, Ballard Power & Co.?
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- SMI letztlich schwach -- DAX beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street blieben am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztendlich mit roten Vorzeichen, während sich der DAX noch knapp behaupten konnte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch mehrheitlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB