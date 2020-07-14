Stellar-eMarketing Announces Discoveries on How Small Restoration Companies are Transitioning to Large Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of all possible traits I've discovered of those that have made the transition to large and wildly successful companies, I've narrowed down the answers to what I feel are a few of the senior traits separating them out:

They're hustlers. – Sales and marketing consume the majority of their thoughts, time and conversation. They know that to expand a business you have to sell and market like crazy and well above the level where you're "comfortable." There's no sitting around waiting for things to happen.

They are persistent until things work. – They don't hop from one failed marketing action to the next. They pick one and they persist at it and jump through the hoops and barriers to make THAT one work. Then they find another, stick with it, and so on. Before they know it, they have several successful consistent marketing and sales actions going at any given time. They'd never "bank on one thing" to make them a success or quit a new program because "it didn't work" knowing full well that for anything to work, you have to be persistent at it.

They're survivors. – They make it through anything. "Bad economies" and "slow seasons" to them, are just part of the business. They don't complain about them. They see that as a market opportunity. They hone in on their skills when things are slow, make them more targeted, and while the smaller guys are complaining they're busy gobbling up the market share they're missing while kicking cans. They find ways to compensate. They don't complain, they do something about it. Then, when the slow seasons are over and pick up, they own even more of the market share.

They are everywhere. – Billboards, wrapped vans, SEO, PPC, Angie's List, BBB, Yelp, Google Maps, Home Advisor, Mr. Coupon, Val-pack, networking plumbers, property managers and insurance companies, you name it. They make sure they're everywhere where the client could find them or be referred to them.

They don't throw $*&! to the wall and see what sticks. – I know a guy who spent his last $10k on a postcard campaign. It got him one (ONE!!!) phone call…and did not turn into a job. He was bankrupt 2 months later. I know another guy who spends $250k+ per year for radio commercials. Most think he's nuts, but he swears by it and says he's doing millions per year in revenue off of it. I've got clients that make over 75% of their Revenues from our Water Damage Restoration SEO service. They spend a lot on their water damage marketing and ads, but it's a 100%, responsibly spent, ROI achieving expenditure. They know what every penny is doing and what it is making them. They keep doing what gets them an ROI and quit what doesn't.

They are great business men. – They're organized, they track profits & losses, they track where their calls and leads are coming from, they watch for high profit jobs & high phone call volume areas, then market more to those areas. They hire pleasant people for the phones that don't turn-off their customers when they finally call them. They don't fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants. They aren't doing drugs in their businesses with their staff. Think it doesn't happen? I wouldn't write it if it didn't. I've seen guys sniff multi-million dollar companies right up their noses. No "Big guys" are doing this, I promise.

They are positive people.- They think things will work 1st, then they make it work. They don't go, "things won't work" first and then try it (just to prove they're right that it "didn't work"). I can tell these types of people right away. They'll say something like, "I saw your website, I know it doesn't work, but I wanted to hear what you have to say anyway." Yeah, Bye-bye. They've already decided it won't work, so of course, it won't. My successful clients say things like, "I'm a believer, but it's so hard to find a good company to work with." or "It's not working yet, but we'll figure it out eventually." These guys have already decided that it will work…and eventually it does.

This may not be the tricks and tips you're looking for, but I assure you, this is the reality of the guys you want to be that I've worked with.

