 Stellar Development Foundation Invests $3 Million in Tribal Credit | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’223 1.3%  SPI 14’400 1.0%  Dow 33’968 0.4%  DAX 15’207 0.5%  Euro 1.1036 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’981 1.0%  Gold 1’792 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’523 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9169 0.1%  Öl 66.0 -0.5% 
21.04.2021 17:15:00

Stellar Development Foundation Invests $3 Million in Tribal Credit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced a $3 million USD Enterprise Fund investment in Tribal Credit, a US-based fintech platform providing financial services for digital-first SMEs in emerging markets.

Tribal Credit & the Stellar Development Foundation

SDF announced a $3 million investment in Tribal Credit.

The investment will allow Tribal Credit to advance development of its blockchain products built on Stellar, bringing banking solutions and cross-border payments to businesses in Latin America and other emerging markets, as well as leverage the most powerful features of the Stellar network to make payments even faster and more cost-effective.

"Our entire mission is about empowering startups and SMEs in emerging markets with access to financial services," said Amr Shady, Tribal Credit CEO. "Our focus starts in Mexico, a country that will benefit from global accessibility to banking services previously only available to large corporations. By tapping into Stellar's existing and growing network of anchors, we will be able to leverage existing digital assets to bring our customers with fast, affordable cross-border payments, credit card balance settlement, and other innovative features of the Stellar blockchain that will benefit our global users."

Tribal Credit recently raised a combined Series A and debt round of $34.3 million, led by QED investors and Partners for Growth (PFG). SDF's participation in the investment round is targeted to facilitate Tribal's integration onto the Stellar network as it executes its vision for blockchain-powered products and services.

"We see blockchain, and our integration with Stellar specifically, as a strategic next step for our business, offering us the ability to provide cheaper, faster payments for our customers," said Mohamed Elkasstawi, Tribal Credit Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer who leads the blockchain vision, strategy, and execution. "Working with the Stellar ecosystem, we'll be able to leverage the network to deliver on some of our most important use cases — like facilitating  cross-border payments between businesses in previously underserved markets. This is only one of many exciting blockchain projects we're working on in partnership with SDF."

With around 62 million SMEs in LATAM making business-to-business payments, Tribal Credit was created to help empower them with next generation payment products.

"Tribal Credit shares our vision for a world where access to financial services is a right, not a privilege," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of SDF. "We're excited to work alongside Tribal as they integrate onto the Stellar network and see the many ways they will  support startups and SMEs in emerging markets with the financial services they need, providing equitable access to the global financial system and at the same time, driving economic growth. As Tribal develops Stellar-powered products, we will not only expand the Stellar network, we will also establish another outstanding strategic partner to businesses and developers in the ecosystem to create meaningful new business opportunities."

This is the fourth investment made in the 2021 fiscal year from SDF's Enterprise Fund, a venture-style fund for growing the open-source Stellar network, bringing the fund's total investments this year alone to $9.5 million, for a combined total of $18.765 million in investments since its launch in FY20.

About Stellar
Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Dozens of financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 5 million accounts.

About Stellar Development Foundation
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.

About Tribal Credit
Tribal Credit is a fintech company built for emerging-market SMEs looking for a better way to pay business expenses and optimize their financial management. The San Francisco-based startup provides modern payment methods like multi-currency physical and virtual business Visa cards and a powerful spend management platform to track and control expenses—all in one seamless interface. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, data scientists and fintech execs, Tribal Credit is on a mission to power SMEs' growth in emerging markets to bridge the business financial inclusion gap in payments and financing. Tribal Credit is backed by QED Investors, Partners for Growth, BECO Capital, Global Ventures, SDF, Endure Capital, 500 Startups, Endeavor Catalyst and OTG Ventures. The company is also part of the Visa Fintech Fast Track program among an elite group of fintechs.

Stellar Development Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Stellar Development Foundat)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-development-foundation-invests-3-million-in-tribal-credit-301273192.html

SOURCE The Stellar Development Foundation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:18 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:07 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
10:06 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
07:53 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Minus
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Sika-Aktie steigt: Sika wächst im ersten Quartal deutlich und erhöht Prognose
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit