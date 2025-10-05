Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Stellantis Aktie 59211791 / NL00150001Q9

05.10.2025 10:48:23

Stellantis Plans $10 Bln U.S. Investment : Report

Stellantis
8.37 CHF 2.31%
(RTTNews) - Stellantis NV is preparing a major investment push in the United States, with plans to inject approximately $10 billion into its operations, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The automaker is expected to unveil around $5 billion in new funding soon, supplementing a similar commitment made earlier this year.

The reported that the multi-year investment strategy aims to revitalize key facilities in Illinois and Michigan, potentially reopening plants, expanding hiring, and launching new vehicle models. This move reflects Stellantis's renewed focus on the U.S. market, which remains central to its profitability.

However, the company faces headwinds, including looming U.S. tariffs on vehicles manufactured in Mexico and sluggish demand in Europe, which has already led to the shutdown of several plants across the continent.