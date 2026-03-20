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20.03.2026 07:04:02

Stellantis' BEVs In North America Get Expanded Fast-charging Access To Tesla Supercharger Network

Stellantis
5.11 CHF -2.12%
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(RTTNews) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced late Thursday the expansion of fast-charging access across North America for its battery-electric vehicles or BEVs to Tesla Supercharger Network, enabling easier long-distance travel and everyday charging confidence.

The company noted that owners of its Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Maserati BEVs in the region can now plug in to more than 27,500 Tesla Supercharger locations.

Starting Thursday, Stellantis BEV customers can access Tesla V3 and V4 Superchargers using a Free2move Charge North American Charging System or NACS-CCS1 DC adapter, available for purchase at Stellantis low-emission vehicle certified dealerships and at Mopar.com.

Customers can also access a Tesla "Magic Dock" Supercharger, which features a built-in adapter. Only Stellantis-approved NACS adapters can be used with a Tesla Supercharger.

The Free2move Charge app helps owners find compatible Tesla Superchargers, along with other charging network stations, and handles charging management and payment.

The free Free2move Charge app helps customers locate and identify available Tesla Supercharger locations, along with other publicly available AC and DC fast-charging stations, such as IONNA Rechargeries.

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