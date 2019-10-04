+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Breaks Ground on 9th Location in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19th, Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) officially broke ground on their 9th location in Southern Nevada. On-site for the ground breaking ceremony were several City Officials as well as the team of contractors, architects, engineers, electricians and more. Dr. David Steinberg reminded the crowd that SDMI has "never wavered from their goal to always put patients first…never be a good business first, always be a good doctor and practice good medicine first," building off his father's founding philosophy of: "If you practice Great Medicine, Patients will follow."

Today, SDMI's mission is to deliver an exceptional patient experience through compassion and cutting edge technology. This goes beyond just the care they offer; each facility is designed to consider patient comfort, with calming colors, natural light and a streamlined flow. Inside the modern 20,000 square foot facility will be state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment including: MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computed tomography), 3D Mammography (tomosynthesis), Ultrasound, DEXA, and X-Ray.

The expansion of SDMI will help fill a gap in access for patients and marks the first SDMI in the City of North Las Vegas. The project concept began 2.5 years ago when "we recognized how North Las Vegas was growing, we wanted to be where growth was but also in a location that is equidistant between two major arterials, 95 & I15," said Dr. David Steinberg, CEO. "Today, the Craig Road corridor is now one of the most vibrant corridors in North Las Vegas."

SDMI is 100% locally owned and operated and has been committed to the growth and development of Southern Nevada for over 31 years. This addition will not only add a convenient location, but provide local jobs and expand the ability to accommodate patients sooner. You can watch the construction progress on social media by following @SDMILV on Facebook and Instagram. SDMI's ninth facility is located at 1650 W Craig Rd and is scheduled to open Summer of 2020.

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging

