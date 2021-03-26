Steelworkers Intend to Strike ATI over Unfair Labor Practices

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has given ATI (NYSE: ATI) management a notice of the union's intent to strike over unfair labor practices beginning at 7 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The USW and ATI are negotiating over a labor agreement that will cover roughly 1,300 union members at nine facilities, and the company has persistently tried to force workers to accept contract concessions.

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chairs the union's negotiations with ATI, said that the company has no excuse for committing unfair labor practices in its drive to force workers into accepting unnecessary concessions.

"In addition to protesting the company's serious unfair labor practices, it is the utmost desire of the union to achieve a fair and equitable contract, and we are prepared to meet with management all day, every day if it helps us reach a fair agreement," McCall said. "We will continue to bargain in good faith, and we strongly urge ATI to do start doing the same."

"We've stood together to survive during hard times in the past and know that we can accomplish great things through solidarity and collective action," McCall said. "After years of loyalty, hard work and sacrifice, workers deserve more respect and consideration than ATI has shown at the table."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

