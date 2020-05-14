Steele Honda is Promoting its Inventory of Used Honda CR-V Vehicles

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda, a dealership in St. John's, continues to operate on a reduced schedule in sales, service and digital sales. Safety measures and precautions are being employed at the dealership to protect employees and guests. Right now, the dealership is promoting its inventory of pre-owned Honda CR-V vehicles, which can be found on the dealership's website, steelehonda.com.

The dealership offers a wide variety of used Honda CR-V vehicles at a discount this month. The vehicles span from the 2012 model year through the 2017 model year. The prices for these used SUVs fall between $12,000 and $26,000. The entire inventory has fewer than 130,000 km driven and many options have fewer than 100,000 km driven.

To view the dealership's online inventory of Honda CR-V vehicles, customers are instructed to either head to the website's home page, where the inventory is linked or to head to the "Used" vehicle tab, where they can select the make and model by using the inventory filters on the left side of the page. If a customer finds a specific vehicle that they are interested in, they can click on the title of the vehicle, which is linked to a Vehicle Description Page (VDP). The VDP offers more images of the vehicle and vehicle specifications.

Customers can also use the dealership's website to schedule a test drive. The test drive form is linked under the "Research" tab at the top of the dealership's site.

