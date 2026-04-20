Steel Dynamics Aktie 551723 / US8581191009
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20.04.2026 22:34:07
Steel Dynamics Profit Climbs In Q1
(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $403.43 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $217.15 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $5.20 billion from $4.36 billion last year.
Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $403.43 Mln. vs. $217.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $5.20 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.