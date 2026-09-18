Steel Dynamics Aktie 551723 / US8581191009
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18.09.2026 07:13:07
Steel Dynamics Expects YoY, Sequential Earnings Growth In Q3
(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) issued third-quarter guidance, expecting significantly higher earnings from last year and sequential second quarter.
For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in the range of $5.34 to $5.38 per share, higher than prior year's $2.74 per share. The company's sequential second-quarter earnings were $3.69 per share.
The company said the profitability from its steel operations is expected to be significantly higher sequentially, driven by metal margin expansion across the platform and record shipments.
The company expects average realized steel selling values to increase in combination with lower scrap costs.
Steel customer order activity remains strong, supported by solid underlying demand and persistently low customer inventories.
The company added that steel demand across key end markets remains solid, benefited by non-residential construction, energy, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Meanwhile, earnings from metals recycling operations are expected to be lower sequentially, due to lower metal spreads and modestly lower shipments.
Steel fabrication operations earnings are projected to improve modestly from sequential second quarter results, supported mainly by stronger shipments.
Earnings from the company's aluminum operations are expected to improve meaningfully from the second quarter, driven by increased shipments.
The company currently plans to release its third quarter 2026 earnings after the market closes on October 19.
In the overnight trading on the Nasdaq, the shares dropped 2.18 percent, trading at $240.00, after closing Thursday's regular trading 3 percent higher.
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