+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 20:00:00

Steam Through the Rockies in Your Own Private Rail Car: Social Distancing Makes a Bucket List Dream Trip Attainable

ANTONITO, Colo., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a rail fan's dream come true: a private rail car being pulled by a steam locomotive through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the nation. Because of COVID-19 safe practices and restrictions, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad is making this dream a reality by offering an unprecedented special opportunity to rent your own personal rail car at a fraction of the typical cost.

All it takes is for 10 friends or family to get together and make a group booking for a private car, which is available for the price of 10 adult fares. In usual times, a group of 10 would only fill up half a train car, but due to social distancing, now a group of 10 can have the car all to themselves! It's a rare treat to experience the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad in the company of only the family and friends you choose.

What's even better, additional passengers can be added to the private rail car for just $50 each for Coach, $65 each for Deluxe and $75 each for Parlor. Please note that no children are allowed in Parlor and no more than 10 additional people are allowed in a group car as maximum capacity is 20.

A private Cumbres & Toltec railcar will be attached to the full day excursion train that leaves Antonito, Colorado at 10 a.m. The Cumbres & Toltec operates four days a week with departures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The train steams through the mountains, cuts through tunnels, slices along the lip of Toltec Gorge and curls through Phantom Curve before arriving at Osier Station with spectacular open views.

The passengers on private rail cars will have their own socially distanced and spaced out table at Osier Station for a delicious lunch included in the ticket price. When the conductor calls "All Aboard," re-board the private rail car for a return trip down the mountain, arriving back in Antonito about 4:30 p.m.

Of course, all passengers in the private rail car will also have an opportunity to ride in the open air gondola car or stop at the bar car for snacks or libations.

The offer is based on availability and must be booked in advance. Certain restrictions apply and reservations must be made by calling the Depot at 1-888-286-2737. This offer is not available for online purchase. The Cumbres & Toltec is following all current COVID-19 safety restrictions.

To book a private rail car, call the Depot at 1-888-286-2737. For more information on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, visit http://www.cumbrestoltec.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joy Meadows, 303-522-9045, joy@meadowspr.com

 

SOURCE The Cumbres & Totlec Scenic Railroad

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Goldpreis: Chance auf stärksten Monat seit vier Jahren
Lonza-Aktie im Rallymodus - das steckt hinter der starken Performance
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen
Diese drei US-Gesundheitswerte empfehlen Wells Fargo-Experten Investoren
Apple-Aktie reagiert mit Kurssprung: Apple steigert Umsatz - iPhone kommt verspätet in Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB