Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’327 0.8%  SPI 20’070 0.7%  Dow 51’947 0.5%  DAX 25’099 1.4%  Euro 0.9303 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’281 1.1%  Gold 4’056 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’451 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8181 0.2%  Öl 98.7 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Oracle als Fallstrick? Wie das "Schulden-Inferno" im KI-Boom zur Gefahr für Tech-Aktien wird
Bärenmarkt bei Halbleiterwerten: Warum es bei NVIDIA, Broadcom & Co. laut BofA trotzdem keinen Anlass zur Sorge gibt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ADR-Aufschlag bei der SK hynix-Aktie erreicht ungewöhnliche Dimensionen
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
27.07.2026 04:04:10

Steady Start Seen For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 5 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,645-point plateau and it may inch higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with sliding oil prices offset by weakness among the tech shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and services were offset by weakness from the industrials and properties.

For the day, the index rose 3.36 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 1.644.39 after trading between 1,622.59 and 1,645.74. Volume was 11.818 billion shares worth 89.284 billion baht. There were 237 decliners and 191 gainers, with 217 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed and bounced up and down all day before ending on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow jumped 235.60 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 51,947.25, while the NASDAQ sank 161.87 points or 0.64 percent to end at 24,975.82 and the S&P 500 perked 3.68 points or 0.05 percent to close at 7,411.98.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ tumbled 2.1 percent for the week, closing below 25,000 for the first time since late April. The S&P 500 and Dow posted more modest weekly losses, falling by 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street in morning trading came amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil as investors analyzed the impact of an output increase by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $2.99 or 3.24 percent at $89.20 per barrel.

The subsequent pullback by stocks in afternoon trading reflected renewed tariff concerns after President Donald Trump threatened to impose substantial tariffs on the European Union over the substantial fines the bloc has levied against major U.S. tech companies.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.07.26 Logo WHS CFD-Marktstudie 2026 - Ihre Meinung zählt!
24.07.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreisanstieg weckt Inflationssorgen
24.07.26 Nestlé-Zahlen belasten
24.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kurse drehen wieder nach unten
23.07.26 Julius Bär: 30.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
23.07.26 Südkorea: Das Nervenzentrum der KI-Revolution
22.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
21.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’900.51 19.88 SNBHTU
Short 15’217.04 13.80 S4B3QU
Short 15’789.40 8.83 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’327.20 24.07.2026 17:30:28
Long 13’740.87 19.74 S1BOXU
Long 13’433.12 13.80 SGBWIU
Long 12’858.21 8.88 SRDBIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im Dow Jones
Micron-Aktie vor Belastungsprobe: Apple sucht Ausweg aus Speicherkrise
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus
Apple Reportedly Planning Broad Mac Refresh With OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro
Sartorius-Aktie im Plus: Konzern übertrifft Analystenerwartungen beim Gewinn je Aktie
Morning Briefing - International
Aktien Schweiz: Nestlé zieht den SMI deutlich ins Minus
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.