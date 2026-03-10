Steady Start Seen For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 500 points or 10 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 5,530-point plateau and it's likely to hold steady in that neighborhood on Wednesday.

He global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat as traders await further developments in the Middle East conflict. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday with gains across the board, especially among the financial, technology, utility and automobile companies.

For the day, the index surged 280.72 points or 5.35 percent to finish at 5,532.59 after trading between 5,427.88 and 5,595.88. Volume was 913 million shares worth 28.4 trillion won. There were 753 gainers and 146 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.79 percent, while KB Financial vaulted 3.37 percent, Hana Financial expanded 1.85 percent, Samsung Electronics surged 8.30 percent, Samsung SDI accelerated 3.73 percent, LG Electronics strengthened 2.20 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 12.30 percent, Naver advanced 0.92 percent, LG Chem rallied 3.67 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 4.07 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.35 percent, S-Oil plummeted 8.39 percent, POSCO Holdings improved 2.23 percent, SK Telecom gained 1.85 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 6.25 percent, Hyundai Mobis jumped 3.42 percent, Hyundai Motor added 3.55 percent and Kia Motors was up 4.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower but quickly moved higher and spent most of the day in the green before a late fade saw them end mixed and little changed.

The Dow dipped 34.29 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 47,706.51, while the NASDAQ perked 1.16 points or 0.01 percent to close at 22,697.10 and the S&P 500 fell 14.51 points or 0.21 percent to end at 6,781.48.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid substantial volatility by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery plummeting almost 12 percent after soaring to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday.

Crude oil prices plunged on Tuesday after Trump said that the ongoing war would end "very soon" but provided no details. The conflict has driven oil prices to sky-high levels in recent days. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery tumbled $9.47 or 9.99 percent at $85.30 per barrel.

Traders also seemed to be expressing some uncertainty about the U.S. war with Iran after President Donald Trump's latest remarks about the conflict.

The president claimed in a subsequent post on Truth Social that Iran would be hit "twenty times harder" if they do anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz.