(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 2,300 points or 3.8 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 59,020-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with Middle East tensions likely offset by sinking crude oil prices and bargain hunting among the technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology and retail sectors were capped by weakness among the financial shares.

For the day, the index gained 163.85 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 59,024.28 after trading between 58,279.26 and 59,630.95.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but turned lower before recovering in the afternoon to finish mixed.

The Dow tumbled 561.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 50,198.17, while the NASDAQ climbed 101.50 points or 0.42 percent to close at 24,429.88 and the S&P 500 fell 16.90 points or 0.23 percent to end at 7,323.63.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

Investors may also have been looking forward to Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, while pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will provide September numbers for core machinery orders later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year. That follows the 5.2 percent monthly increase and the 18.6 percent yearly gain in August.