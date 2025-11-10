Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’298 0.0%  SPI 16’975 -0.1%  Dow 46’987 0.2%  DAX 23’570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’567 -0.8%  Gold 4’000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83’518 2.2%  Dollar 0.8053 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Leclanché-Partnerschaft mit Pinnacle International Venture Capital gescheitert
UPS-Aktie US-Luftsicherheitsbehörde verhängt Flugverbot für alle MD 11 nach Absturz
Stadler Rail prüft Rekurs gegen SBB-Auftrag an Siemens
So schätzen die Analysten die DocMorris-Aktie im Oktober 2025 ein
Suche...
10.11.2025 02:15:44

Steady Start Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned lower again on Friday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 220 points or 0.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,240-point plateau and it may see mild upside on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on continuing concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourse were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the property sector.

For the day, the index stumbled 244.07 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 26,241.83 after trading between 26,167.23 and 26,371.46.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group plunged 2.97 percent, while Alibaba Health Info retreated 2.09 percent, ANTA Sports lost 0.31 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.85 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 0.35 percent, China Resources Land contracted 1.42 percent, CITIC shed 0.48 percent, CNOOC jumped 1.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 2.25 percent, Galaxy Entertainment improved 0.62 percent, Haier Smart Home added 0.39 percent, Hang Lung Properties eased 0.12 percent, Henderson Land surged 3.97 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rallied 0.94 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, JD.com stumbled 2.29 percent, Lenovo skidded 1.33 percent, Li Auto declined 1.77 percent, Meituan dropped 1.26 percent, New World Development fell 0.28 percent, Techtronic Industries slumped 1.75 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 2.76 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 3.49 percent and Li Ning and Nongfu Spring were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cloudy as the major averages spent most of Friday under water before a late push salvaged a mixed close.

The Dow added 74.80 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 46,987.10, while the NASDAQ sank 49.46 points or 0.21 percent to close at 23,004.54 and the S&P 500 rose 8.48 points or 0.13 percent to end at 6,728.80.

For the week, the tech-heavy NASDAQ plunged 3.0 percent, while the S&P 500 tumbled 1.7 percent and the Dow slumped 1.2 percent.

The recovery in afternoon trading reflected optimism about an end to the prolonged government shutdown following an offer from top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer - although Republicans turned the offer down later in the day.

Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the University of Michigan showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. has deteriorated much more than anticipated in November; consumers are now expressing worries about potential negative economic consequences of the shutdown as the stalemate exceeds one month.

Crude oil prices saw modest gains on Friday as a weakening dollar was offset by reports of oversupply and low demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.38 or 0.64 percent at $59.81 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

08.11.25 Logo WHS D-Wave Quantum Aktie nach Rekord-Quartal – Einstieg jetzt wieder sinnvoll?
07.11.25 Lage bleibt fragil
07.11.25 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
07.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
06.11.25 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.11.25 Japans Aktienmarkt in neuem Glanz
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’777.17 19.37 BWDSCU
Short 13’049.67 13.82 B7ZS2U
Short 13’525.87 8.98 B9GSAU
SMI-Kurs: 12’298.35 07.11.2025 17:31:28
Long 11’775.03 20.00 SIXBJU
Long 11’517.06 13.90 BBWS3U
Long 10’994.16 8.88 S2EBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Für Anleger mit geringerer Risikobereitschaft: Diese Zertifikate kommen infrage
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Ist Solana jetzt die bessere Wahl?
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
Marineschiffbauer TKMS geht an die Börse
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Freitagvormittag
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ zeigt sich am Freitagvormittag gestärkt

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:34 ROUNDUP: BBC-Chef tritt nach Kritik an Trump-Sendung zurück
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:33 KORREKUTR/ROUNDUP: Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
20:32 KORREKTUR: Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
20:07 BBC-Chef tritt nach Kritik an Trump-Sendung zurück
19:37 ROUNDUP: Brandgeruch im Cockpit - Flieger nach München umgeleitet
19:31 ROUNDUP: Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
19:29 Umweltminister: Es bleibt bei Heizungs-Förderung
19:20 Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
19:15 Brandgeruch im Cockpit - Flieger nach München umgeleitet