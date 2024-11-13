Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’689 -0.2%  SPI 15’584 -0.1%  Dow 43’958 0.1%  DAX 19’003 -0.2%  Euro 0.9356 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’740 -0.1%  Gold 2’573 -1.0%  Bitcoin 79’520 2.2%  Dollar 0.8856 0.4%  Öl 72.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Plug Power, Ballard Power & Co: Trump stellt sich gegen Clean Energy - Teilentwarnung von Aktienexperten
Ausblick: K+S präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Sicherheit versus Performance: Low-Volatility-ETFs auf dem Prüfstand
Ausblick: Grand City Properties informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

14.11.2024 00:03:59

Steady Start Eyed For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, slumping almost 250 points or 5.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,420-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on a mixed outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks, industrials and other exporters.

For the day, the index plunged 65.49 points or 2.64 percent to finish at 2,417.08 after trading between 2,415.77 and 2,478.87. Volume was 605 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won. There were 801 decliners and 104 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.36 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.83 percent, Hana Financial weakened 1.30 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 4.53 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 3.40 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.23 percent, SK Hynix shed 1.56 percent, Naver added 0.44 percent, LG Chem surrendered 5.40 percent, Lotte Chemical skidded 2.45 percent, SK Innovation slumped 2.95 percent, POSCO plunged 5.25 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.70 percent, KEPCO rallied 3.26 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.98 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 3.43 percent and Kia Motors dropped 1.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday but quickly faded and wound up mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 47.21 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 43,958.19, while the NASDAQ sank 50.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 19,230.74 and the S&P 500 perked 1.39 points or 0.02 percent to end at 5,985.38.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came following the release of closely watched consumer price inflation data that came in line with estimates.

While the data increased confidence that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates next month, inflation remaining somewhat sticky led to uncertainty about the likelihood of future rate cuts.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 82.3 percent chance of another quarter point rate cut in December but a 60.2 percent chance rates will then be left unchanged in January.

Oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday thanks to short covering after recent sharp losses, while a firm dollar also weighed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December closed up $0.31 or 0.46 percent at $68.43 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.11.24 SMI stürzt ab
13.11.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
13.11.24 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison und US-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus
13.11.24 Behind Bitcoin’s Post-Election Rally
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
13.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Deutlicher Rücksetzer
12.11.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
12.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’115.14 19.05 BCZSCU
Short 12’350.00 13.85
Short 12’793.18 8.97 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’689.25 13.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’139.59 19.37 SSRM9U
Long 10’905.29 14.00 SSQMSU
Long 10’416.21 8.84 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Porsche-Aktie im Minus: Porsche Holding verdient deutlich weniger
Chinas Autoindustrie: So treiben Subventionen die Aktienkurse von BYD, NIO, Geely und Co. nach oben
SMI stürzt ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Quartalsgewinn - Jahresziele bestätigt
SAP SE Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittwochvormittag vermehrt von SAP SE
Ausblick: Walt Disney mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktie von NVIDIA-Investment SoundHound verliert zweistellig: SoundHound schreibt nach wie vor rote Zahlen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag gesucht
Siemens Energy-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung von Deutsche Bank AG für Siemens Energy-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten