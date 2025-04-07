Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’047 -5.2%  SPI 14’786 -4.9%  Dow 37’966 -0.9%  DAX 19’790 -4.1%  Euro 0.9375 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’656 -4.6%  Gold 2’983 -1.8%  Bitcoin 68’257 2.5%  Dollar 0.8592 -0.2%  Öl 64.3 -2.7% 
Top News
Trumps neues Zollpaket: Diese Auswirkungen erwarten Experten und Analysten
Bitcoin im Sinkflug: Kann sich der Kurs nicht erholen?
Warren Buffett widerspricht Trump: Keine Unterstützung für Zollpolitik - Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie im Sog des Zollbebens
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk plant wohl Markteintritt in Saudi-Arabien
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
08.04.2025 01:34:07

Steady Start Eyed For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, shedding more than 80 points or 5.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,440-point plateau although it may see mild upside on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests bargain hunting after a couple of sessions of extremely heavy losses, The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed but the Asian markets are due to tick higher.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board thanks to tariff-driven fears, especially among the financials, telecoms, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index stumbled 60.34 points or 4.01 percent to finish at 1,443.80 after trading between 1,419.05 and 1,475.31.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail lost 2.96 percent, while Axiata retreated 5.49 percent, Celcomdigi was down 1.10 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 5.56 percent, Gamuda plunged 8.89 percent, IHH Healthcare gave up 1.18 percent, IOI Corporation slid 2.43 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 3.22 percent, Maxis and Tenaga Nasional both fell 2.67 percent, Maybank slipped 2.34 percent, MISC tanked 7.05 percent, MRDIY declined 4.76 percent, Nestle Malaysia rallied 1.37 percent, Petronas Chemicals cratered 8.54 percent, PPB Group dropped 3.32 percent, Press Metal plummeted 10.59 percent, Public Bank skidded 3.66 percent, QL Resources eased 0.65 percent, RHB Bank slumped 4.42 percent, Sime Darby dipped 1.93 percent, SD Guthrie shed 3.13 percent, Sunway crashed 7.34 percent, Telekom Malaysia weakened 3.93 percent, YTL Corporation surrendered 6.81 percent and YTL Power stumbled 6.56 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened lower on Monday but then hugged the line on both sides before finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow tumbled 349.26 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 37,965.60, while the NASDAQ added 15.48 points or 0.10 percent to close at 15,603.26 and the S&P 500 fell 11.83 points or 0.23 percent to end at 5,062.25.

Stocks initially extended the sell-off seen over the two previous sessions amid ongoing concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's new tariffs and retaliatory moves by U.S. trade partners.

Adding to worries about a global trade war, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese goods unless the country withdraws its new 34 percent tariff on U.S. goods.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, leading some traders to pick up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages hit their lowest intraday levels in over a year.

Crude oil prices tumbled again on Monday, extending the nosedive seen over the two previous sessions over tariff concerns. After plummeting nearly $10 a barrel last Thursday and Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery dropped $1.29 or 2.1 percent to $60.70 a barrel.

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer analysiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) die spannendsten Defense-Aktien aus Europa und den USA. Sind Rheinmetall, Palantir oder Lockheed Martin noch kaufenswert – oder schon überbewertet?
Wir sprechen über die Rolle von Trumps NATO-Druck, die massive Aufrüstung in Europa und warum gerade europäische Rüstungsaktien boomen.

✅ Top-Performer 2024
✅ Value- und Dividenden-Checks
✅ Geheimtipps wie BAE Systems, Thales & Co.
✅ Palantir als digitaler Profiteur

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 11.76
Short 12’300.00 8.39
SMI-Kurs: 11’047.48 07.04.2025 17:31:08
Long 10’537.90 17.28 VSSM5U
Long 10’440.00 10.72
Long 9’904.19 8.78 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Zölle sorgen für Abverkauf: SMI knickt letztlich weg -- DAX nach Schwankung abgeschlagen -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneinig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & Co. fallen: Rüstungswerte im Zollsog - Rheinmetall mit Übernahme
Morgan Stanley bullish für NVIDIA: Jetzt einsteigen?
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk plant wohl Markteintritt in Saudi-Arabien
EFG- und Swissquote-Aktien: Mistrades zeigen falsches Bild
Zollstreit spitzt sich zu: EU berät Strategie - Aktienmärkte weiter im Sinkflug
SMI stürzt ab
Airbus-Aktie schwächer: Auftrag für neun Flugzeuge
Swissquote Aktie News: Swissquote am Montagmittag mit Einbussen
Swissquote Aktie News: Swissquote am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 14: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 14: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
