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28.09.2026 02:33:18

Steady Start Eyed For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the China stock market had finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 60 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just shy of the 3,890-point plateau although it's likely to find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside as easing crude oil prices wrestle with rising treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks, semiconductors and metals.

For the day, the index slumped 48.15 points or 1.22 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,888.37 after peaking at 3,930.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 49.85 points or 1.97 percent to end at 2,476.07.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday, dipped briefly but then bounced solidly higher for the rest of the day.

The Dow jumped 478.62 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 51,828.62, while the NASDAQ gained 129.32 points or 0.48 percent to close at 27,068.72 and the S&P 500 added 39.28 points or 0.51 percent to end at 7,743.41. For the week, the NASFAQ jumped 2.1 percent, the S&P added 1.2 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid a significant pullback by the price of crude oil, which had surged over the two previous sessions. U.S. crude oil futures have tumbled by more than 2 percent on the day after spiking by 4.5 percent over the past two days.

The sharp pullback by crude oil prices came as traders reacted to the latest reports about a potential deal to end the prolonged conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Overall buying interest was subdued, however, as treasury yields saw further upside after surging over the two previous sessions. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note pulled back off its highs of the session but still ended the day at its highest closing level since July 2007.

The continued advance by treasuries came as worries about the outlook for inflation have helped solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates next month. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 64.2 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point at its late October meeting.

Closer to home, China will release August numbers for industrial profits later this morning; in July, profits were up 17.6 percent on year.

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Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

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finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

finpension wächst weiter und plant bereits den nächsten Entwicklungsschritt: Aus dem ursprünglich stark auf Vorsorge ausgerichteten Anbieter soll langfristig ein umfassender digitaler Finanzdienstleister werden. Eine angestrebte Banklizenz sowie Sparkonten und Hypotheken sollen dabei das Angebot erweitern.

Im Gespräch mit David Kunz und François Bloch erklärt Beat Bühlmann, Verwaltungsratspräsident von finpension, wie das Unternehmen weiterwachsen will und welche Rolle Technologie dabei spielt. Künstliche Intelligenz verändert bereits die Kundensuche, Softwareentwicklung und interne Prozesse – gleichzeitig bleibt die persönliche Beratung ein Thema.

Ausserdem geht es um ETF-Sparpläne, Vorsorge und Pensionskassen, die langfristigen Pläne von finpension und die Frage, warum der Wettbewerbsdruck auf traditionelle Schweizer Banken weiter zunehmen könnte.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’505.10 19.59 SSBLXU
Short 14’787.06 13.98 SNBHTU
Short 15’348.48 8.91 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’945.71 25.09.2026 17:30:53
Long 13’363.14 19.87 SWBZHU
Long 13’057.28 13.77 SPSB7U
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