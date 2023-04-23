|
24.04.2023 01:00:01
Steady Start Called For South Korea Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,545-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of economic and earnings news coming the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.
The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the oil, chemical and financial sectors, while the industrials and technology companies were mixed.
For the day, the index shed 18.71 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 2,544.40. Volume was 958.5 million shares worth 12.4 trillion won. There were 641 decliners and 244 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.14 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.60 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.94 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.61 percent, Samsung SDI surrendered 2.00 percent, LG Electronics slumped 2.53 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.60 percent, Naver fell 0.68 percent, LG Chem plummeted 3.62 percent, Lotte Chemical skidded 1.14 percent, S-Oil lost 0.64 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.83 percent, POSCO tanked 3.30 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.10 percent, KEPCO improved 0.74 percent, Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.88 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.09 percent and Kia Motors sank 0.95 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Friday before finally finishing barely higher.
The Dow added 22.36 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 33,808.96, while the NASDAQ perked 12.86 points or 0.11 percent to close at 12,072.46 and the S&P 500 rose 3.73 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,133.52.
For the week, the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent, the Dow slipped 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ dipped by 0.4 percent.
The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of several key economic reports and corporate earnings numbers due be released this week.
Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday, buoyed by fairly strong data on private sector activity in the U.K. and eurozone. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.50 or 0.7 percent at $77.87 a barrel. WTI lost 5.5 percent last week.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Wirtschaftsdaten im Blick: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel dank Bluechips fester -- DAX letztendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. An der Börse in Frankfurt bewegte sich der Index letztendlich an der Nulllinie. Die US-Anleger waren am Dienstag in Verkaufsstimmung. In Fernost stemmte sich nur der Markt in Japan gegen den Abwärtstrend.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}