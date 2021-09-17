Steady Start Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Malaysia Day, the Malaysia stock market had moved lower in five straight sessions, dropping more than 45 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau although it's due for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the glove makers, gains from the plantations and a mixed performance from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 0.25 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 1555.26 after trading between 1,549.65 and 1,560.56. Volume was 4.495 billion shares worth 3.06 billion ringgit. There were 519 gainers and 492 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 1.49 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.42 percent, Dialog Group plunged 1.88 percent, Digi.com gained 0.45 percent, Genting lost 0.40 percent, Hap Seng plummeted 2.06 percent, Hartalega Holdings declined 1.11 percent, Hong Leong Bank soared 1.73 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.61 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.39 percent, Maxis skidded 1.47 percent, MISC retreated 1.14 percent, MRDIY spiked 1.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.14 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.43 percent, Press Metal surged 2.87 percent, Public Bank was up 0.25 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.56 percent, Sime Darby jumped 0.89 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.52 percent, Telekom Malaysia was down 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional tanked 1.77 percent, Top Glove sank 0.93 percent and Genting Malaysia and Maybank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.