STD Diagnostics Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

STD diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% over the forecast period

  • Global STD diagnostics market was valued at US$ 88706.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).
  • STD diagnostics market is expected to be an attractive investment options in the coming years. The development of portable solutions that can identify multiple STDs and the advancement in computing technology that enables faster results presents greater growth opportunities for the market.

  • Telehealth STD testing services are witnessing high demand amidst COVID-19 pandemic thus, fuelling the demand in the global STD diagnostics market.
  • Genital Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is among the most common types of STDs. Every year, in the U.S. alone, there are over 14 million new cases of HPV. There are over 40 types of HPV that have been identified thus far. Vaccines are present to protect people from HPV. Though not fatal generally, some types of HPV like genital warts can lead to serious health hazards. Pap test can be used to detect HPV by collecting cells from the cervix or genitals and performing laboratory analysis.
  • North America accounted for the highest market share in global STD diagnostics market in 2018.

  • Some of the players operating in the STD diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellabs, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., EUROSPITAL SPA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., JAL Medical (OK Biotech Co. Ltd.), MedMira Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, Rapikit.com and Siemens Healthcare GmbH amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of STD Diagnostics Market. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

