22.07.2021 01:07:00

StayWell Charity helps woman with rare liver condition move to Toronto for life-saving liver transplant

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - For the past five years, Breanne Farley has been fighting Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) - a rare and deadly autoimmune disease that causes slow, progressive destruction to the bile ducts in the liver.

Breanne Farley (CNW Group/StayWell Charity)

As a young woman from Winnipeg, Breanne was thrust into a desperate fight for her life as she exhausted every medical avenue to help slow the damage to her liver. "It has taken every ounce of her strength to fight this, and it has made it impossible for her to lead a normal life," wrote her sister, Adrienne Farley.

With her deteriorating liver and no available cure for PBC, her only hope for long-term survival is a liver transplant. She turned to social media, garnering awareness for her "Sliver of your Liver" campaign on Facebook in hopes of finding a live liver donor. "There were eight amazing people that had applied to be my hero, and we have found him!" Breanne shared on her Facebook page.

However, in overcoming one tremendous hurdle she was suddenly faced with another. Her transplant hospital is in Toronto, and while there is medical funding and insurance to help cover the costs of the transplant, the relocation costs to these ongoing operations are substantial. "There are many expenses that we will incur, including relocation and accommodation of my family in order to be near the transplant center in Toronto," Adrienne wrote. "After surgery, my sister is expected to stay in Toronto for close monitoring to ensure the transplant is not rejected, which will not be covered by insurance."

In support of Breanne's transplant and healing journey, StayWell Charity (https://staywell.charity) has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support donations towards her accommodation as she undergoes treatment. "StayWell exists for this very purpose - we're dedicated to helping patients like Breanne access treatment which could make the difference between life and death," wrote Sass Khazzam, Co-CEO of StayWell Charity.

Help Breanne by visiting: https://my.staywell.charity/my-staywell/Donate-to-Help-Pay-For-Breanne's-Accommodation-Cost

StayWell Charity Logo (CNW Group/StayWell Charity)

SOURCE StayWell Charity

﻿

