04.08.2020 09:31:00

Staying the Course: Golden Agri-Resources' latest Sustainability Report highlights continued commitment to responsible production

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources' (GAR) latest Sustainability Report entitled "Staying the Course" details GAR's commitment to continued implementation of the GAR Social and Environmental Policy (GSEP). Published amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the report also provides a snapshot of the company's efforts to support employees and communities during the outbreak.

 

 

"Staying the Course, is a fitting description for the reality of working to achieve lasting sustainable practices within our own business and our wider supply chain. Major initiatives such as Traceability to the Plantation (TTP) and supply chain transformation, as well as continued work on delinking deforestation from production, are now showing significant traction and benefits, five years after we launched the GSEP," said Agus Purnomo, Managing Director, Sustainability, GAR.

"Industry-wide transformation, such as the palm oil sector has been undergoing, can only be achieved by daily on-the-ground effort. It requires the collaboration and support of all stakeholders – our employees, our suppliers, our financiers, our customers, and consumers. We have a shared responsibility to stay the course," he continued.

Report highlights include:

The achievement of nearly 80 percent TTP for GAR's entire palm supply chain, putting it on track to achieve the target of full TTP by end-2020 (subject to unforeseen delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Supply chain transformation backed by traceability continues apace through GAR's various deep engagement and capacity-building programmes. Workshops on traceability, responsible labour practices, and implementation of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) were amongst those organised for suppliers in 2019.

Effective resolution of supply chain grievances based on a structured engagement approach. GAR was ranked by NGO Mighty Earth as the top ranking palm oil company in resolving grievances involving third-party suppliers.

GAR supports, directly and indirectly, the conservation of 144,000 hectares of forest area. 72,000 hectares of which are within GAR's own concessions with the rest within third-party supplier concessions and community areas. Last year, it joined an industry initiative to fund and support the development of increased surveillance of deforestation in Indonesia through radar monitoring.

Continued support to 40 Alternative Livelihood projects in partnership with local communities across Indonesia. These projects which include growing organic vegetables and other cash crops like coffee help improve rural farming communities' resilience and livelihoods, especially in times of crisis like the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Other achievements include the reformulation of almost all consumer products like margarine and shortening to be free of trans fatty acids. To support its programme of yield improvement, GAR has  produced about 2.5 million clones of super high-yielding clonal stock, Eka 1 and Eka 2 for replanting as of end 2019. These new clonals are capable of producing over 10 tonnes/ha/year of CPO, about three times the current national average yield in Indonesia.      

Looking forward, the Chairman and CEO of GAR is confident GAR is well-positioned to stay the course: "GAR's strong vertically integrated business model and sustainable operations provide resilience during industry volatility and disruption, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. With the momentum we have gained over the years, we remain hopeful that we will stay on track and continue to provide sustainably produced and superior quality palm oil products, while creating value for all our stakeholders."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200804/2874662-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200804/2874662-1-b
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200804/2874662-1LOGO

SOURCE Golden Agri-Resources

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.10
1.84 %
LafargeHolcim 44.57
1.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.50
1.59 %
CieFinRichemont 57.42
1.31 %
CS Group 10.10
1.12 %
Alcon 55.94
-0.82 %
Nestle 108.38
-0.86 %
Givaudan 3’810.00
-1.24 %
Lonza Grp 571.60
-1.85 %
SGS 2’397.00
-2.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:07
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere - noch bis morgen zeichnen!
08:48
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
06:10
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Widerstand um 3’300 Punkte erreicht / Nestlé – Über 50er-EMA alles im grünen Bereich
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montag
Saudi-Aramco überholt: Apple-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Dienstag wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann Aufschläge verbuchen. Die Märkte in Fernost notieren am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB