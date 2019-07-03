Stay Safe on the Roads During This July 4th With These Safe Driving Tips

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents several safe driving tips that will help you stay safe on the roads and keep your car insurance intact.

The July 4th falls on a Thursday, and so millions of American are encouraged to plan for four consecutive days off. There are many analysts who are saying that this Holiday weekend has the potential to be one of the deadliest in the US. history.

Drivers that want to remain safe while driving on this Holiday busy roads should follow the next safe driving tips:

Follow basic safety practices. Drivers should avoid drinking alcohol before hitting the busy roads that are waiting ahead. If they are traveling with passengers, then they should ensure that everyone is wearing a seatbelt. Everyone wants to reach to their destination as soon as possible, but speeding should be avoided.

Check the car if a long trip is planned. Drivers should check the oil level, tire pressure and make sure that the coolant reservoir is full.

Plan ahead. Driving during this Holiday period is dangerous, but driving on the day of the 4th of July is by far the most dangerous. Drivers should travel to their destination a few days before the 4th of July and leave it a few days after.

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Drivers should use the 3-second rule in order to keep a safe following distance from the car ahead.

Keep the focus on the road. Keep the eyes on the road and avoid distractions of any kind. Texting and eating while behind the wheel are forbidden. Clean the dashboard and remove items that can be distracting like phones, tablets, or sunglasses. Before doing a lane change, it is important to signal and look in all directions twice.

Familiarize with the route before hitting the road. Check the map and print directions ahead of time. Drivers should allow one of their capable passengers to alert them before the turns and exits. Checking the phone for directions while driving is very dangerous and it should be avoided.

Get some rest while driving. Take as many breaks possible, especially if you are on a long journey. If there are more drivers in the vehicle, then each should take turns behind the wheel.

