19.12.2019 16:29:00

Stay Away From Dams and Hydro Stations this Holiday Season

Icy Conditions near Rivers and Dams can Change Quickly

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is reminding the public to stay safe this holiday season by staying away from ice near dams and hydroelectric stations.

OPG’s Trethewey Falls Generating Station (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

"Our message is simple. Stay clear and stay safe," said Mike Martelli, OPG's President of Renewable Generation. "During the winter months water levels can change quickly and without warning, making ice conditions unpredictable and potentially dangerous. If you are outdoors over this holiday season, please respect the signs and barriers around OPG facilities. They are there for your safety, regardless of the season."

Ice forming near OPG dams and stations is often much thinner than ice elsewhere due to the changing flows and water conditions. This ice is not safe for winter activities such as fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, walking or snowshoeing. The areas near OPG dams and hydroelectric stations have warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers to warn people of the dangers of coming too close.

OPG wants everyone to enjoy the holiday season so please Stay Clear and Stay Safe!

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.

Ontario Power Generation Inc. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.) (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

