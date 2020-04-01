01.04.2020 03:27:00

"Stay at Home with Moutai" online campaign became heated in overseas social media

GUIYANG, China, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, Moutai launched the "Stay at Home with Moutai" online campaign on major overseas social media platforms. By sharing a series of "Stay at Home" measures, Moutai calls on overseas friends to minimize the frequency of going out and improve their awareness of self-protection, receiving an extensive response on the Internet. Beginning with diets and small creative ideas, this campaign shows the fun that Moutai brings to a life of "Stay at Home" in a way closer to daily habits of overseas friends.

With the popularization of social media, "showing delicious food" has gradually become a worldwide lifestyle, and a new way of showing people's passion for food and life. Therefore, Moutai has launched the "Chefs of the World" theme campaign that shares popular and typical recipes of various countries and practices of Chinese cuisine in the form of creative videos, and has initiated topic interactions to invite fans to enjoy the fun of cooking while encouraging them to show delicious food and participate in online interactions. By providing Internet users with various ways to enjoy high-quality lives while "Stay at Home", this theme campaign has been extensively appreciated.

Besides, in order to get closer to daily lives of overseas friends, Moutai has also launched the "Create a different cup of Moutai" theme campaign to encourage overseas Moutai fans to embellish life with Moutai bottles through creative ideas.

The campaign has immediately attracted attentions from fans around the world. Only online for 4 days, the campaign has attracted the attention of nearly 5 million overseas Internet users, showing a good result and huge impact of the campaign.

Through creative ideas and brand influence, this campaign of Moutai has brought fans worldwide a way to enjoy their lives and add funs at home, and therefore called on overseas fans to minimize the frequency of going out and gathering. While highlighting Moutai's corporate responsibility that cares for the well-being of the international community, this campaign has further deepened the global image of the Moutai brand, and helps building and consolidating China's image as a responsible major nation in the minds of overseas friends.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-at-home-with-moutai-online-campaign-became-heated-in-overseas-social-media-301033071.html

SOURCE Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 74.56
6.06 %
Adecco Group 38.14
3.70 %
Zurich Insur Gr 343.40
3.31 %
LafargeHolcim 35.36
3.24 %
Novartis 79.85
2.63 %
CS Group 8.00
0.03 %
UBS Group 9.05
-0.20 %
Nestle 99.45
-0.35 %
SGS 2'242.00
-0.36 %
Swisscom 520.20
-2.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
31.03.20
Pyrrhussieg für Saudi-Arabien im Preiskrieg der Ölproduzenten
31.03.20
SMI nimmt Erholungsbewegung wieder auf
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
27.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.03.20
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
mehr
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BlackRock-Chef Fink: Coronavirus wird die Welt verändern
Credit Suisse und UBS: Fitch setzt Ausblick auf 'negativ'
Ausnahmezustand im Tessin: Schliessung von Goldraffinerien führt zu Verwerfungen auf dem Goldmarkt
Wall Street beendet tiefrotes Quartal erneut mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen zum Quartalsende höher aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
PayPal-Konkurrent? Ein Fintech-IPO trotzt der Coronakrise
März 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Anleger aufgepasst! - Binance-CEO erklärt den Bitcoin Absturz
Shell-Aktie steigt gen Norden: Shell stärkt mit neuem Milliarden-Kredit die Liquidität
Munich Re nimmt Gewinnziel zurück und setzt Aktienrückkauf aus
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie +57 Prozent: FDA erteilt Erlaubnis für Covid-19-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet tiefrotes Quartal erneut mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen zum Quartalsende höher aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts. Der heimische Leitindex stand am Dienstag im Plus, in Frankfurt wechselte die Börse mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Die Indizes in Asien bewegten sich hingegen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB