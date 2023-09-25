Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A Aktie [Valor: 50876872 / ISIN: DK0061155009]
25.09.2023

Status of the Company's receivables from Portinho S.A.

Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A
0.37 DKK -4.15%
25. September 2023

Announcement no. 39

Status of the Company's receivables from Portinho S.A.

In the consolidated financial statement (with the subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) as of 30 June 2023, the Company has a receivable from Portinho S.A., recognized at fair value in accordance with IFRS accounting rules on reverse take-over, with a value of DKK 62.8 million. 

The recognitions in the consolidated financial statements as well as in the Company's financial statements are based on the receivable amounting to EUR 9.55 million plus interest and with an agreed maturity no later than 1 July 2023.

The Company’s Board of Directors and the Executive Management does still have a close dialogue with the management of Portinho S.A. Based on this dialogue and the information received from Portinho S.A., it is the expectation, that the receivable will be repaid shortly and probably not later than December 2023. 

Capital

The Company has provided security to several financial creditors, including Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S, Nykredit A/S and private lenders, in the receivables from Portinho S.A. The due dates of the debts secured by the Portinho receivables will, notwithstanding the above, follow the concluded resolution plan. 

In consequence of the postponement of payment from Portinho S.A., the Company is looking into a possible bridge financing together with existing shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 40 22 21 14

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.


