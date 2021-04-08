Statistics of International Tourism to Dominican Republic Show the Country's Recovery

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of Dominican Republic (MITUR) revealed positive data regarding the recovery of international tourism to the Caribbean destination. In March 2021, the country received 263,857 non-resident foreign passengers, a 56% increase compared to February 2021, and 3.4% over March 2020. More than 70% of these arrivals were American tourists, and more than 40% of travelers arrived through Punta Cana International Airport.

As of March 28, 2021, a total of 3,142 flights from 100 airlines from more than 40 countries have arrived in the country, a 39% increase compared to February 2021. For the first time, in the last week of March, the flight occupancy of aircrafts arriving in the country reached pre-pandemic levels.

"The March 2021 rebound in international tourism to Dominican Republic is a clear sign that our reactivation strategy is being successful. This government's objective has been to regain the international traveler's confidence, implementing protocols and effective initiatives with impact on the entire value chain, and last month's figures prove that we are on the right track," said Tourism Minister David Collado.

Other figures that show Dominican Republic's tourism recovery are hotel occupancy and flight and room reservations. In the last week of March, hotel occupancy reached 70.6%, the highest figure in the last 12 months. The five main tourist destinations in the country registered occupancy rates above 68%.

As far as flight bookings, the seven main airlines operating in the country registered an increase for the year's second quarter. Additionally, the number of room reservations as of April 1, 2021, is even higher than in the years prior to the crisis. The volume of nightly room sales for the next 30 days has reached historical highs for Punta Cana and La Romana - Bayahíbe.

Dominican authorities trust that, as the world's vaccination progresses, international tourist arrivals to the country will continue to increase.

About Dominican Republic



Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones, it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip, visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism's official website at https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/.

Download the Go Dominican RepublicApp, available in the App Store and Google Play.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic.

Press Contact:

Veronica de los Rios

veronica.delosrios@newlink-group.com

Related Images

image1.jpg



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statistics-of-international-tourism-to-dominican-republic-show-the-countrys-recovery-301264659.html

SOURCE Ministry of Tourism of Dominican Republic