Statespace and Pro Football Hall of Fame Offer Cognitive Performance Evaluations to Heroes of the Game

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Statespace, a growing leader in software and gaming technologies, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame joined forces during the 2019 Enshrinement Week to provide comprehensive health services to Gold Jackets (a term used to describe living members of the PFHOF).

Launched in 2017, Statespace creates scientifically developed techniques for assessing cognitive skills and developing or improving cognitive performance.

Around 700,000 fans descended on Canton, Ohio for the Enshrinement Week that celebrated the Hall's Class of 2019. Statespace provided complimentary Cognitive Combine assessments to Gold Jackets, their spouses and others associated with the Hall.

Much as the NFL's Scouting Combine evaluates top athletes on a variety of medical, mental and physical criteria, the Cognitive Combine assessment measures perception, fine motor skills and cognition to get a baseline of cognitive performance.

Statespace Founder and CEO Wayne Mackey, Ph.D. said: "Partnering with the Pro Football Hall of Fame was an absolute honor and a testament to the ground-breaking work we are developing here at Statespace."

The Statespace activation was part of a new, for-profit initiative by the Pro Football Hall of Fame called The Hall of Fame Health Integrative Medicine Program. The initiative seeks to bring the foremost doctors, clinicians and businesses in the sector of integrative medicine together into a comprehensive program, offering services to the Gold Jackets, their spouses and others affiliated with the Hall of Fame.

"Our relationship with Statespace aligns with our important mission to 'Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values and Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE!'" commented Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker. "We are pleased to continually offer services that improve the lives of our Hall of Famers who have helped build this great game."

Information collected during Statespace's Cognitive Combine will help contribute to holistic interventions determined by the Health Integrative Medicine Programs.

Statespace is committed to developing cognitive technology that helps people of all backgrounds achieve their full potential. The company has also partnered with researchers at Johns Hopkins, NYU, and Mt. Sinai to bring their technology to help aid stroke victims in their recovery/rehabilitation.

CONTACTS:

Wayne Mackey, Ph.D., Founder and CEO

Wayne@StatespaceLabs.com

Pete Fierle, Chief of Staff & Senior Vice President of Communications Pete.Fierle@ProFootballHOF.com; 330-588-3622

Rachel Gutting, Director of Communications & Strategic Initiatives Rachel.Gutting@ProFootballHOF.com; 330-588-3671

ABOUT STATESPACE

Statespace was founded by two New York University postdoctoral fellows. Leveraging its expertise as neuroscientists, data scientists, video game developers, and computer visionaries, Statespace is bringing much needed standardized performance analytics to training.

In 2017, Statespace launched Klutch, a data platform designed to analyze and train users in a variety of tasks. The Klutch Aim Lab, designed for first-person-shooters (FPS) like Call of Duty, has over 1M users. Additional programs such as Cognitive Analytics and Digital Therapeutics are currently in development.

Statespace recently closed a $2.5M USD funding round led by FirstMark Capital. Other investors include Expa, Lux Capital, and WndrCo. Investment for a total funding amount of $4M funding to date.

For more information about Statespace and the ground-breaking work they are developing, please visit http://statespace.gg; @statespacelabs

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!" that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

Construction on Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a mixed-use development project, is underway in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

For more information about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, please visit ProFootballHOF.com; @ProFootballHOF

Related Images

cognitive-combine.jpg

Cognitive Combine

Statespace x Pro Football Hall of Fame Cognitive Combine

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statespace-and-pro-football-hall-of-fame-offer-cognitive-performance-evaluations-to-heroes-of-the-game-300945963.html

SOURCE Statespace