18.09.2019 02:00:00

Stateside Associates Promotes Johnathan Lozier to Vice President

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates is excited to announce today that Johnathan Lozier has been promoted to Vice President.  Johnathan currently serves as a Senior Manager on Stateside's Issue Management Team and started with the firm in early 2016.

"Johnathan has been critical to the growth of both clients and revenue at Stateside," said Michael Behm, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Stateside.  "His leadership, personalized service and relationships have broadened the firm's visibility and strengthened its existing partnerships."

As a result of the promotion, Johnathan will assume a larger leadership role in Stateside's business development and branding efforts, in addition to supporting its clients' advocacy efforts and helping them to navigate the complex policy and political arena of state government affairs. 

"Promoting Johnathan is key to shaping the future of this firm," said Mark Anderson, Stateside's other Co-Chief Executive Officer.  "He has an unmatched wealth of relationships among circles of elected officials, business leaders and government relations professionals."  

Prior to joining Stateside, Johnathan worked for Women In Government (WIG), a non-profit dedicated to supporting women state legislators. In this role, he was the direct lead between elected officials and the organization, overseeing all legislative communication, email campaigns, recruitment efforts and outreach.  Johnathan has worked in several different capacities for national and international non-profits as part of their policy, communications, grassroots and development teams.  Johnathan also plays an outsized role in a number of Democratic campaign organizations.

Originally from Oklahoma, Johnathan graduated with a B.A. from East Central University, attended the Institute on Business and Government Affairs (IBGA) and was a member of the 2008 Class of The Fund for American Studies (TFAS) at Georgetown University.

Johnathan can be reached at JBL@stateside.com.

About Stateside Associates
Stateside Associates is the leader in state and local government affairs.  Since 1988, Stateside has offered its clients a broad range of state and local advocacy support, personalized legislative, regulatory and local government monitoring services and access to a wealth of public and private sector relationships and lobbyist support across the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

For More Information
Contact: Michael J. Behm
Co-CEO & Principal
Phone: 703-525-7466
Email: MJB@stateside.com

