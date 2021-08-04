SMI 12’179 0.1%  SPI 15’655 0.2%  Dow 34’834 -0.8%  DAX 15’692 0.9%  Euro 1.0729 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’145 0.7%  Gold 1’812 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’702 3.5%  Dollar 0.9062 0.2%  Öl 70.6 -2.3% 
04.08.2021 19:32:00

Statements on Swearing in of Margaret Vo Schaus as NASA CFO

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following are statements from Margaret Vo Schaus, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy on Wednesday's swearing in of Vo Schaus as NASA's Chief Financial Officer:

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"I am honored to be sworn in by Administrator Bill Nelson, and I am grateful to President Biden for the opportunity to oversee NASA's budget and help carry out the agency's groundbreaking missions," Vo Schaus said. "The budget is more than just financial management – it is crucial to supporting the world's most talented workforce and maintaining mission support. I will uphold the agency's values in our efforts to create educational opportunities, combat climate change, build back better, and venture out farther into the cosmos than ever before. As a first-generation American, I am honored to join the Biden-Harris Administration and serve a country that has given my family so much. I am deeply grateful to my parents who, as Vietnamese refugees, overcame innumerable hurdles so their children could pursue the American dream. I wouldn't be here today without their sacrifices."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Margaret to the NASA family," Nelson said. "I know her many years in public service will serve her well as she works to bring NASA's goals and missions from concept to reality. I look forward to working with Margaret as NASA prepares to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program, develops groundbreaking aerospace technologies, carries out next-generation Earth science, and revolutionizes the aviation sector."

"Under Margaret's leadership, NASA will advance its goals and missions and continue the agency's legacy as home to the best workforce in the world," Melroy said. "As an accomplished career civil servant with experience across many federal agencies, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NASA. I am excited to welcome Margaret to the team, and I can't wait to see what we will accomplish together."

Vo Schaus is a career member of the Senior Executive Service. Over the past decade, she has held numerous leadership roles with responsibilities for the financial management and business operations of science and engineering organizations at the departments of Energy and Defense. She most recently served as the director for business operations in the Office of the Under Secretary of Research and Engineering at the Department of Defense, where she was responsible for oversight of a multibillion-dollar budget.

Vo Schaus has been recognized with awards including the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Exceptional Civilian Service Award, the Department of Energy's Distinguished Career Service Award, and the Secretary of Energy's Honor Award. She is a first-generation Vietnamese American, born in Michigan and raised in Southern California. She received her bachelor's in science, technology, and society, as well as English, from Stanford University, and her master's in management science and engineering from Stanford University.

pagehit